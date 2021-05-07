Overview of Dr. Mary Petropoulos, MD

Dr. Mary Petropoulos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Petropoulos works at Austin Children's Clinic in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.