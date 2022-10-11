Dr. Erich Wolf II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erich Wolf II, MD
Overview of Dr. Erich Wolf II, MD
Dr. Erich Wolf II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Wolf II's Office Locations
Center for Neurosurgical and Spine Disorders LLC1614 Wolf Cir, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 478-9653
Hospital Affiliations
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient. Very knowledgeable. NP is great !
About Dr. Erich Wolf II, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1942206727
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
