Dr. Erick Arce, MD
Overview of Dr. Erick Arce, MD
Dr. Erick Arce, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ohio Hospital
Dr. Arce works at
Dr. Arce's Office Locations
Janet A Freno MD Inc931 Chatham Ln, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 533-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Arce is thorough, knowledgeable and highly professional. I have referred a friend to him and her experience also was very positive.
About Dr. Erick Arce, MD
- Neurology
- English, German
- 1841284148
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ohio Hospital
