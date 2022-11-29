Overview

Dr. Erick Salvatierra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Salvatierra works at Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.