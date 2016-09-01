Dr. Cabral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Cabral, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Cabral, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA.
Dr. Cabral works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Csi Medical Group3562 Round Barn Cir Ste 320, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 578-1900
-
2
Allurerxllc1818 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 981-1214
-
3
Spectrum Dermatology Pllc20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 948-8400
-
4
La Laser Centerwestwood Dermatology10884 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 446-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cabral?
Dr. Cabral is excellent. He is helpful, supportive, friendly, funny, and effective. I have seen him twice, and both times I was in and out very quickly.
About Dr. Erik Cabral, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1023252350
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabral works at
Dr. Cabral has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cabral speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.