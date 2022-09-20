Dr. Erik Castle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Castle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erik Castle, MD
Dr. Erik Castle, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with University Mo Ks City School Of Med
Dr. Castle works at
Dr. Castle's Office Locations
Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District3525 Prytania St Ste 614, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-8454
Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5271
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castle joined my care team in consultation with Dr. Raju Thomas. Dr. Castle recommended kidney surgery, performed the surgery as described and was able to accomplish removal of diseased tissue. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Erik Castle, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1235221078
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Ks City School Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castle has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castle speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Castle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castle.
