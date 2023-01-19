Dr. Erik Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Hurst, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Hurst, MD is a Dermatologist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.
Locations
Center For Dermatology1000 Sushruta Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 263-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Hurst for a consultation on a carcinoma identified by a biopsy from another lab on my face. I was completely satisfied with the initial visit and will return to Dr. Hurst for further treatment.
About Dr. Erik Hurst, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
