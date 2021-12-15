Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM
Overview of Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM
Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Lilja works at
Dr. Lilja's Office Locations
Sports Medicine Clinicthe1455 NW Leary Way Ste 350, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lilja is not only at the top of his field, but he is also a great listener and extraordinarily compassionate. I've been to 6 other podiatrists in the area and he is by far the best I've been able to find.
About Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831297928
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Podiatric Surgical Residency Program, Seattle, Wa
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lilja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lilja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lilja works at
Dr. Lilja has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lilja speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilja.
