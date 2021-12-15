Overview of Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM

Dr. Erik Lilja, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Lilja works at Sports Medicine Clinic at Ballard in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

