Overview of Dr. Erika Clark, MD

Dr. Erika Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Clark works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.