Overview of Dr. Erika Jones, MD

Dr. Erika Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Cedars Sinai Madical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.