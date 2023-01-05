Overview of Dr. Erika Nearpass, DO

Dr. Erika Nearpass, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hartford, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Nearpass works at Spectrum Health Lakeland Primary Care, Hartford in Hartford, MI with other offices in Watervliet, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.