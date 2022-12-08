Dr. Erin Finter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Finter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erin Finter, MD
Dr. Erin Finter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Finter works at
Dr. Finter's Office Locations
1
Desert Orthopedics1342 NE Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 388-2333
2
Desert Orthopedics1315 NW 4th St, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 548-9159
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a total hip replacement in October 2022 by Dr. Erin Finter. I could not have been happier with the results, I've found her to be very professional, caring and personable, including the staff and Dr. Finter's great PA's at Desert Orthopedics . I tell people that if I lived on the East coast and needed another hip replacement I'd come back to Bend Oregon and have the surgery preformed by Dr. Finter
About Dr. Erin Finter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1245462894
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finter works at
Dr. Finter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Finter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.