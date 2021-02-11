Dr. Erin Fogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Fogel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Hospital.
South Campus2 Pillsbury St Ste 100, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 228-1104
- Concord Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr Fogel for annual check ups for more than five years at the Eye Center of Concord and two cataract operations at Concord Hospital. I have also recommended her services to friends. Her professional skills rate at the top of all ophthalmologists I have used, and the facilities she uses are equipped with state of the art technology.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1417941808
- Corneal Assocs Of New Jersey
- University Chicago Pritzker School Med
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Williams College
- Ophthalmology
