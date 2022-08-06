Overview of Dr. Erin Vicari, MD

Dr. Erin Vicari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Vicari works at VICARI, md in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.