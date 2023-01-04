Overview

Dr. Ernest Orinion, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Major Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Orinion works at Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN, Greensburg, IN and Shelbyville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.