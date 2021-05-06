Overview

Dr. Erol Lale, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Westfalische Wilhelms U and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Lale works at South Strand Cardiology in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.