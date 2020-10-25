Dr. Erum Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erum Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Erum Ali, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Locations
-
1
Maricopa Integrated Health System570 W Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 344-2028
-
2
Arizona's Children Association375 E Elliot Rd Ste 11, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 344-2028
-
3
Children & Adult Psychological Services LLC1351 N Alma School Rd Ste 205, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 814-7789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is caring compaasionate and doesnt make you feel foolish when you dont understand things. She breaks the issues down for you. She has been a blessing
About Dr. Erum Ali, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1982622072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
