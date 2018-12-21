Overview of Dr. Essam Maasarani, MD

Dr. Essam Maasarani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Maasarani works at Coast Nephrology Medical Group, Long Beach, CA in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.