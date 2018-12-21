Dr. Essam Maasarani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maasarani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Essam Maasarani, MD
Overview of Dr. Essam Maasarani, MD
Dr. Essam Maasarani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Maasarani's Office Locations
Coast Nephrology Medical Group Inc.3780 Kilroy Airport Way Ste 115, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-7426
Bma Long Beach440 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (562) 432-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Essam Maasarani to anyone with kidney issues. My husband has had several health issues over the years and about a year ago he was in kidney failure. Dr. Maasarani was recommended to us at that time. He was the biggest blessing we could have asked for. He worked with my husband and his doctors and was able to get him back on his feet and feeling good. He not only extremely knowledgeable, he treats you like you are the only patient. We can’t thank him enough.
About Dr. Essam Maasarani, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maasarani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maasarani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maasarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maasarani has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maasarani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maasarani speaks Arabic.
Dr. Maasarani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maasarani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maasarani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maasarani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.