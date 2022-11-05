See All Ophthalmologists in Stamford, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD

Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Vietorisz works at Stamford Ophthalmology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vietorisz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stamford Ophthalmology
    1351 Washington Blvd Ste 101, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 327-5808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Corneal Erosion
Chalazion
Stye
Corneal Erosion
Chalazion

Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Very professional. Highly recommend.
    Valentina B — Nov 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD
    About Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932283769
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Eye Ctr Med Sch
    Residency
    • Cornell Med Ctr Ny Hosp
    Internship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vietorisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vietorisz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vietorisz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vietorisz works at Stamford Ophthalmology in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Vietorisz’s profile.

    Dr. Vietorisz has seen patients for Stye and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vietorisz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vietorisz speaks American Sign Language, French and Spanish.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vietorisz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vietorisz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vietorisz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vietorisz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

