Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vietorisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD
Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Vietorisz works at
Dr. Vietorisz's Office Locations
-
1
Stamford Ophthalmology1351 Washington Blvd Ste 101, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 327-5808
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vietorisz?
Very professional. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Esteban Vietorisz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, French and Spanish
- 1932283769
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Ctr Med Sch
- Cornell Med Ctr Ny Hosp
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vietorisz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vietorisz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vietorisz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vietorisz works at
Dr. Vietorisz has seen patients for Stye and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vietorisz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vietorisz speaks American Sign Language, French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vietorisz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vietorisz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vietorisz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vietorisz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.