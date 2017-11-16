Overview

Dr. Esther Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Endocrinology and Metabolic Specialists in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.