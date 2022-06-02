See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Blacksburg, VA
Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO

Sports Medicine
2.7 (48)
Map Pin Small Blacksburg, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO

Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski and Wythe County Community Hospital.

Dr. Colliver works at Valley Sports & Spine Clinic in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colliver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Sports & Spine Clinic
    3706 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 642-1586

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
  • Wythe County Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (27)
    About Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1184803330
    Education & Certifications

    • Buffalo General Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    • Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colliver works at Valley Sports & Spine Clinic in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Colliver’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Colliver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

