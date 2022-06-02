Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO
Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski and Wythe County Community Hospital.
Dr. Colliver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Colliver's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Sports & Spine Clinic3706 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 642-1586
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
- Wythe County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colliver?
I saw Dr Colliver and Sierra Church for my Carpal Tunnel flair up and again for a torn knee meniscus. Very thorough exam and follow up. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Ethan Colliver, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1184803330
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colliver works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Colliver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.