Dr. Ethan Levine, DO
Overview
Dr. Ethan Levine, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rapid City, SD. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Locations
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I enjoyed meeting Dr. Levine. He is empathetic and a good listener. We appreciated the time he took to answer our questions and help us make arrangements for my husband’s procedure.
About Dr. Ethan Levine, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1144238577
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.