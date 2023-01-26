Overview

Dr. Ethan Levine, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rapid City, SD. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.