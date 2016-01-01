Dr. Ethiraj Raj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethiraj Raj, MD
Overview
Dr. Ethiraj Raj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1165 S Linden Rd Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-5400
-
2
Hurley Medical Center1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 257-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raj?
About Dr. Ethiraj Raj, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1376532556
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raj accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raj has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.