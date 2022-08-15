Overview of Dr. Eugene Dickens, MD

Dr. Eugene Dickens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Dickens works at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.