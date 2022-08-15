Dr. Eugene Dickens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Dickens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugene Dickens, MD
Dr. Eugene Dickens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Dickens works at
Dr. Dickens' Office Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Medical Center1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 599-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Karen M Mitchell MD Pllc1809 E 13th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 583-6277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickens?
Dr. Dickens is a very personable surgeon who performed a robotic inguinal hernia repair for me in August 2022. The surgery went very well. I was off all pain medications after two days. In addition, my surgery began around 9:30 AM and I was released from the hospital by noon the same day. I highly recommend Dr. Dickens
About Dr. Eugene Dickens, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1306801675
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickens works at
Dr. Dickens has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.