Overview of Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD

Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Krauss works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 833 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.