Overview

Dr. Eugene Storozynsky, PHD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Storozynsky works at Advanced Heart Failure & Cardiac Transplant Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.