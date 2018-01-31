Dr. Eugene Storozynsky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storozynsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Storozynsky, PHD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Advanced Heart Failure & Cardiac Transplant Center925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Storozynski provided a high level of care; kind, attentive, knowledgeable, with amazing follow through best described his practice.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Storozynsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storozynsky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storozynsky has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storozynsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Storozynsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storozynsky.
