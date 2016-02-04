Overview

Dr. Eva Magiros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocean Springs, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Magiros works at Louis A Rubenstein MD in Ocean Springs, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.