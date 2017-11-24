See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Eva Olah, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eva Olah, MD

Dr. Eva Olah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Olah works at Stamford Health Medical Group - Gynecology in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olah's Office Locations

    Stamford Health Medical Group - Gynecology
    69 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-6126
    637 West Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-6126
    Stamford Health Medical Group - Family Medicine
    32 Strawberry Hill Ct Ste 6, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 977-2566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 24, 2017
    Dr. Olag is so knowledgeable especially about hormone treatment. I wish I had found her years ago. Not only is she professional and efficient but very sweet and caring too. Great experience
    Joan Ellen Mccoy in Westport, CT — Nov 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eva Olah, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508821331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairfield University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Olah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olah has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Olah speaks Hungarian and Spanish.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Olah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

