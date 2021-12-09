See All Podiatrists in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. Evan Cichelli, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Evan Cichelli, DPM

Dr. Evan Cichelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They completed their residency with Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Dr. Cichelli works at Independence Foot & Ankle Associates LLC in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cichelli's Office Locations

    Independence Foot & Ankle Associates LLC
    721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Independence Foot & Ankle Associates, LLC
    2032 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  Bunion
  Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Evan Cichelli, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1891002572
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Roxborough Memorial Hospital
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
    • Roxborough Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Cichelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cichelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cichelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cichelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cichelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cichelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cichelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cichelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

