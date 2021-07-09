See All Dermatologists in Hoover, AL
Dr. Evans Bailey, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Evans Bailey, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.

Dr. Bailey works at Naaman Clinic in Hoover, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL and Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Naaman Clinic
    100 Concourse Pkwy Ste 265, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 453-4195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Associated Dermatologists
    1401 Edwards Lake Rd, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 453-4195
    Naaman Clinic
    1722 Pine St Ste 400, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 453-4195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Granuloma of Skin
Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Granuloma of Skin

Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Dr Bailey is excellent in every aspect of treatment and surgery a plus in bed side manner.A very caring Dr! ALL THE STAFF AT THE CLINIC WERE VERY PROFESSIONAL. July 2021
    Mwright — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Evans Bailey, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evans Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Warts, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

