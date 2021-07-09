Dr. Evans Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evans Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Evans Bailey, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Locations
Naaman Clinic100 Concourse Pkwy Ste 265, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 453-4195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Associated Dermatologists1401 Edwards Lake Rd, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 453-4195
Naaman Clinic1722 Pine St Ste 400, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (205) 453-4195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bailey is excellent in every aspect of treatment and surgery a plus in bed side manner.A very caring Dr! ALL THE STAFF AT THE CLINIC WERE VERY PROFESSIONAL. July 2021
About Dr. Evans Bailey, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154448652
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Wheaton College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Warts, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
