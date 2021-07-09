Overview

Dr. Evans Bailey, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.



Dr. Bailey works at Naaman Clinic in Hoover, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL and Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.