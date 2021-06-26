Dr. Evelyn Berne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Berne, MD
Dr. Evelyn Berne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
South Florida Regional Breast Care9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 742-0065
South Florida Regional Breast Care9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 114, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 420-8770
- Broward Health Coral Springs
I had a lump in my breast. Evelyn diagnosed it as Stage 2 cancer after ultrasound and biopsy. She was diligent in my care. She performed my surgery to remove the mass and after chemo and radiation, I’m cancer free. It’s because of her I’m here to write this review today. I’m forever grateful. I recommend her 100% to anyone with concerns of breast cancer.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Howard Hughes Med Inst Harvard Med Sch
- NY Presbyterian Hosp
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
- University of Florida
Dr. Berne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berne speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.