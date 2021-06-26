See All General Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Evelyn Berne, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evelyn Berne, MD

Dr. Evelyn Berne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Berne works at South Florida Regional Breast Care in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Regional Breast Care
    9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 742-0065
  2. 2
    South Florida Regional Breast Care
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 114, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 420-8770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lump
Skin Screenings
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump
Skin Screenings
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 26, 2021
    I had a lump in my breast. Evelyn diagnosed it as Stage 2 cancer after ultrasound and biopsy. She was diligent in my care. She performed my surgery to remove the mass and after chemo and radiation, I’m cancer free. It’s because of her I’m here to write this review today. I’m forever grateful. I recommend her 100% to anyone with concerns of breast cancer.
    Jodi Goldberg — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Evelyn Berne, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619954930
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Howard Hughes Med Inst Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    • NY Presbyterian Hosp
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
