Overview

Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex|Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Sierra works at South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.