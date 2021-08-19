Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex|Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Sierra works at
South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate2825 N State Road 7 Ste 300, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 953-6993
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sierra?
Dr. Sierra is absolutely terrific. He listens carefully when I describe my medical condition. He always takes his time. I never feel rushed. His compassion, on a scale from 1-10, is 11! His staff is friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1518142413
Education & Certifications
- U Natl Autonoma of Mex|Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sierra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sierra works at
Dr. Sierra speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.