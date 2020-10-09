Dr. Evelyn Cusack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Cusack, MD
Dr. Evelyn Cusack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Stamford Health Medical Group - Cardiology29 Hospital Plz Ste 502, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4884
Stamford Health Medical Group Inc36 Grove St, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 348-7410
Gastroenterology Hepatology Assoc.32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 977-2566
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
So lucky to have found this cardiologist. She is truly one of a kind! So thorough, personable, calming and most important so smart!
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700874435
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Cusack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cusack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cusack has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.