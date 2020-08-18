See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Everett Dejong, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (40)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Everett Dejong, MD

Dr. Everett Dejong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Dejong works at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dejong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mima Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    205 E Nasa Blvd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 361-5548
  2. 2
    Mima Rheumatology
    290 MICHIGAN AVE, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 728-2309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 18, 2020
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. DeJong. He is caring and thorough. He’s also an excellent doctor. I highly recommend him. Both my husband have been treated by him.
    Brenda Thorn — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Everett Dejong, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538159074
    Education & Certifications
Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Keller Army Community Hospital
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Everett Dejong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dejong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dejong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dejong works at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dejong’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

