Dr. Ewen Tseng, MD
Overview of Dr. Ewen Tseng, MD
Dr. Ewen Tseng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations
Keith E. Matheny M.d.8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 504, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 596-2173
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 596-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tseng is one of the best doctors I’ve seen. He has very good bedside manner , very patient and explained very well. He helped me a lot.
About Dr. Ewen Tseng, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tseng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
