Dr. Ezihe Agwu, MD
Overview of Dr. Ezihe Agwu, MD
Dr. Ezihe Agwu, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dr. Agwu works at
Dr. Agwu's Office Locations
1
Nurse Anesthesiology45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 431-5629
2
Vassar Brothers Medical Center21 Reade Pl Ste 2400, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Sharon Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Agwu on several occasions and couldn't be happier to have found her. Her and her staff are extremely compassionate and competent. I have had bad to mediocre, at best, experiences at a few other doctors performing the same procedure. The results I got with Dr Agwu outpaced all others by a very wide margin. The difference is night and day. I didn't think the results I got were even achievable since no other surgeon even came close. I only wish I had found her sooner. She gave me my life back. I don't even have the words to express the depth of my gratitude. She is hands down the best I have come across in her field. From the bottom of my heart I thank her and highly recommend her to anyone in need.
About Dr. Ezihe Agwu, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1639599699
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agwu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agwu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agwu works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Agwu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.