Dr. Ezihe Agwu, MD

Anesthesiology
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ezihe Agwu, MD

Dr. Ezihe Agwu, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. 

Dr. Agwu works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agwu's Office Locations

    Nurse Anesthesiology
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 431-5629
    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    21 Reade Pl Ste 2400, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 214-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Putnam Hospital Center
  • Sharon Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 04, 2023
    I have seen Dr Agwu on several occasions and couldn't be happier to have found her. Her and her staff are extremely compassionate and competent. I have had bad to mediocre, at best, experiences at a few other doctors performing the same procedure. The results I got with Dr Agwu outpaced all others by a very wide margin. The difference is night and day. I didn't think the results I got were even achievable since no other surgeon even came close. I only wish I had found her sooner. She gave me my life back. I don't even have the words to express the depth of my gratitude. She is hands down the best I have come across in her field. From the bottom of my heart I thank her and highly recommend her to anyone in need.
    Ben Brill — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Ezihe Agwu, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639599699
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ezihe Agwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agwu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agwu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Agwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agwu works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Agwu’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Agwu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agwu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

