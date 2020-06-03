See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. F Degenova, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. F Degenova, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. F Degenova, DO

Dr. F Degenova, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Genesis Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Degenova works at OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Health System
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Keith Berend, MD
Dr. Keith Berend, MD
4.3 (49)
View Profile
Dr. Zachary Byrd, MD
Dr. Zachary Byrd, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Morris, MD
Dr. Michael Morris, MD
4.9 (29)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Health System.

Dr. Degenova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons
    303 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 788-5000
  2. 2
    Sports Medicine Grant & Orthopaedic Associates
    323 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 834-1500
  3. 3
    Sprts Med Grnt/Orthopedic Assoc
    417 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 834-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center
  • Genesis Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Degenova?

    Jun 03, 2020
    Dr. Degenova has been a lifesaver! He has done 6 of my 7 spinal surgeries. He is the only surgeon I will trust with my back.
    Jennifer Wright — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. F Degenova, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. F Degenova, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Degenova to family and friends

    Dr. Degenova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Degenova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. F Degenova, DO.

    About Dr. F Degenova, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134114838
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Spine Surgery, P.S.C., Louisville, Ky
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dallas/Fort Worth Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. F Degenova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degenova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Degenova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Degenova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Degenova has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degenova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Degenova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degenova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degenova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degenova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. F Degenova, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.