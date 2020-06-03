Dr. F Degenova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degenova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. F Degenova, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. F Degenova, DO
Dr. F Degenova, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Genesis Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Degenova's Office Locations
OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons303 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 788-5000
Sports Medicine Grant & Orthopaedic Associates323 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 834-1500
Sprts Med Grnt/Orthopedic Assoc417 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 834-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Degenova has been a lifesaver! He has done 6 of my 7 spinal surgeries. He is the only surgeon I will trust with my back.
About Dr. F Degenova, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surgery, P.S.C., Louisville, Ky
- Dallas/Fort Worth Medical Center
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degenova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degenova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degenova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degenova has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degenova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Degenova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degenova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degenova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degenova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.