Dr. F Gwathmey, MD
Dr. F Gwathmey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospital.
University of Virginia, Dept of Orthopaedic Surgery545 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-5432
University of Virginia, Dept of Orthopaedic Surgery400 Ray C Hunt Dr # 330, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-7778
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
One of the best doctors I’ve seen. Thank you for all the help!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University of Virginia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gwathmey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwathmey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwathmey has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gwathmey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwathmey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwathmey.
