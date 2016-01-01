See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Fabian Carballo Madrigal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fabian Carballo Madrigal, MD

Dr. Fabian Carballo Madrigal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carballo Madrigal's Office Locations

    220 Abraham Flexner Way Rm 1531, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 899-3623
    Uofl Health-louisville Inc
    6801 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 212-9647
    Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Lab
    1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 212-9647
    Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital
    200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 212-9647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

About Dr. Fabian Carballo Madrigal, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891058335
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
