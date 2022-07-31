Overview

Dr. Fadhil Hussein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.