Dr. Fadhil Hussein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadhil Hussein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3404 W Sylvania Ave Ste B, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 407-2663
2
Northwest Ohio Obgyn Associates3840 Woodley Rd Ste B, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 843-3781
3
Cardiology Care Associates5800 Park Center Ct Ste A, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 843-3781
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He's very professional.
About Dr. Fadhil Hussein, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992770739
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
