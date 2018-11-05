Overview of Dr. Fadi Daher, MD

Dr. Fadi Daher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Daher works at Kidney Group Of Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Millington, TN and Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.