Dr. Fadi Daher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fadi Daher, MD
Dr. Fadi Daher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Daher works at
Dr. Daher's Office Locations
1
The Kidney Group of Memphis Pllc2225 Union Ave Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 726-1161
2
Fmc Millington7840 Church St, Millington, TN 38053 Directions (901) 726-1161
3
Fmc Bartlett3348 N Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 379-2447
4
Memphis Kidney & Dialysis Services3850 Austin Peay Hwy Ste 10, Memphis, TN 38128 Directions (901) 388-1749
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great as always
About Dr. Fadi Daher, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164554572
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ohio
- BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Daher has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daher speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Daher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daher.
