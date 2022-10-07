Overview

Dr. Fadi El-Atat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. El-Atat works at FACV Consultants, PC (Montclair) in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.