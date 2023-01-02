See All Urologists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Fadi Eliya, MD

Urology
4.2 (32)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fadi Eliya, MD

Dr. Fadi Eliya, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Eliya works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eliya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 539-9036
  2. 2
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    14800 Farmington Rd Ste 103, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 261-7401
  3. 3
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2000, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 624-9900
  4. 4
    Michigan Institute of Urology
    1 William Carls Dr Ste 210, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 387-2733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Fadi Eliya, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1669686119
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Eliya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eliya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eliya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eliya accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Eliya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eliya has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eliya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Eliya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eliya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eliya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eliya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

