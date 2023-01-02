Dr. Fadi Eliya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eliya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Eliya, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
After a bad experience with another urology group, I am so pleased to have found Dr. Eliya’s office. He is a very professional, personable, and a caring physician. So happy to have found this doctor and office.
About Dr. Fadi Eliya, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State Univ Som
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
