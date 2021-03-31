Dr. Fahad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahad Ali, MD
Dr. Fahad Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD. They graduated from HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD) and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital501 S Union Ave, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 643-1500
Upper Chesapeake Cardiology, LLC520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 201, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
He performed my cardiac ablation and was so kind, thorough and professional.
- HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
