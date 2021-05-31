Dr. Fahd Quddus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quddus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahd Quddus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fahd Quddus, MD
Dr. Fahd Quddus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Quddus works at
Dr. Quddus' Office Locations
Upstate Oncology Associates317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 340, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 603-6300
Upstate Oncology Associates104 Innovation Dr Ste 2000, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 603-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Quddus since 2016 and he is very professional, friendly and caring!! He listens and answers all my questions. I do have to wait for a bit, but only. because Dr Q needs my Labs! The staff are also wonderful and take an interest in your health!!! I would still be a Patient but late 2020 moved to Florida. I miss Dr Q and Staff.
About Dr. Fahd Quddus, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1952530677
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quddus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quddus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quddus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quddus has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quddus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Quddus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quddus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quddus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quddus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.