Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahd Saeed, MD
Overview of Dr. Fahd Saeed, MD
Dr. Fahd Saeed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saeed's Office Locations
- 1 6905 E 96th St Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-6696
-
2
Heartsmart Ct Scan At Inverness Medical Building8028 Carnegie Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 266-8820
-
3
Medical Consultants RHU NEPH800 S Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 289-5410
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saeed?
About Dr. Fahd Saeed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1891972386
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saeed has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.