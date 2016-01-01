Overview of Dr. Fahd Saeed, MD

Dr. Fahd Saeed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.