Overview of Dr. Faheem Akhtar, MD

Dr. Faheem Akhtar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Akhtar works at Summit Physician Specialists in Ogden, UT with other offices in Murray, UT and South Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.