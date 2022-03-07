Dr. Fahim Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahim Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fahim Qureshi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in East Islip, NY. They completed their residency with Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
Leigh Ann Hutchinson M.d. P.c.107 W Main St, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 666-1615
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been a patient of Dr Qureshi since 2014. He is very knowledgeable about medical disorders and the medications that treat them. Over the years he has helped me out in various ways. Most important, he has balanced me. He is a great Doctor!
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Schizophrenia and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
