Dr. Faina Chachko, MD
Overview of Dr. Faina Chachko, MD
Dr. Faina Chachko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Chachko's Office Locations
- 1 305 E 55th St Apt 203, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 759-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She’s one of the best psychiatrists that I’ve seen in NYC. Compassionate, patient, and thorough.
About Dr. Faina Chachko, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1134271075
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
