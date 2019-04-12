Overview of Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO

Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Qazi works at Foothills Pain Management Clinic in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.