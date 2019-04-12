Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO
Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Qazi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Qazi's Office Locations
-
1
Faisal M. Qazi2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 267-7495
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qazi?
Dr. Qazi is an outstanding Doctor who really cares, is up on the latest research and proactive. I have MS and they have the wonderful staff and that research and address each patients need! Thank you
About Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1275586430
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Thornton Hospital - La Jolla
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qazi works at
Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qazi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.